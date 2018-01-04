(Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa Press)

Not every Oscar winner keeps their award in a trophy case.

Here are 10 of the weirdest things actors have done with their Oscars…

1. Russell Crowe won Best Actor for “Gladiator” in 2001, and reportedly kept his statue in a CHICKEN COOP at his ranch in Australia.

2. Timothy Hutton won an Oscar for “Ordinary People” in 1981, and thought it would be funny to keep it in his FRIDGE to mess with his friends when they went to grab a beer. He put it in there around 2005, and admitted it was still there in 2010.

3. Kate Winslet won an Oscar for “The Reader” in 2009, and said she put it in her bathroom. Apparently, it’s fairly common. Jodie Foster, Emma Thompson, Susan Sarandon, and Sean Connery have all said they keep their Oscars in the bathroom.

4. Jared Leto won Best Supporting Actor for “The Dallas Buyers Club” in 2014. And the first place he decided to put it was in his kitchen.

5. After Kevin Costner won two Oscars for “Dances with Wolves” in 1991, he put them in his underwear drawer so they wouldn’t get stolen.

6. Ben Affleck gave his Oscar to his mom after he won for “Good Will Hunting” in 1998. And Jennifer Lawrence put her Oscar for “Silver Linings Playbook” on her parents’ piano at their home in Kentucky.

7. At one point, Whoopi Goldberg’s Oscar for “Ghost” ended up in a TRASHCAN at an airport 40 miles east of L.A. She sent it out to get cleaned, and someone stole it. Apparently, they got nervous and ditched it, but a security guard found it.

8. Tilda Swinton won for “Michael Clayton” in 2008. And in her speech, she said she was giving her Oscar to her agent. Which she actually followed through with.

9. Anna Paquin won Best Supporting Actress for “The Piano” when she was only 11 years old. And she used to keep her Oscar on the floor next to her shoes.

10. Goldie Hawn eventually put her Best Supporting Actress Oscar in her meditation room after she won for the movie “Cactus Flower” in 1970.

