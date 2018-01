The “Price Is Right” Plinko record has fallen again, but there’s a catch…

Last May, a guy on “The Price Is Right” broke a record by winning $31,500 playing Plinko. And the record was just broken AGAIN yesterday. But there’s a catch this time.

Ryan Glass won $39,200, but only because the prizes were higher. The middle slot was worth $35,000 in honor of Plinko’s 35th birthday, and he hit it once. So, it’s technically the all-time record, but not really the LEGIT record.