Check out this clever way to get out of an extremely tight parking space.

There’s video of a Brazilian police car demonstrating a clever but risky way to get out of a tight parking space. Basically, you turn the wheel in the direction you want to go, and then press down on the brake while FLOORING the accelerator at the same time.

When the moment is right, you RELEASE the brake and the car turns sharply out of the spot. You really have to see it to understand.