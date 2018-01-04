(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The most anticipated tours of 2018 include…

Uproxx.com ranked the 25 tours that fans are most excited about this year. And a lot of them kick off in the next couple months. Here’s the top 10…

1. Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’ stadium tour. She’s got 27 dates scheduled between May and October.

2. Eminem. He hasn’t announced any dates yet. But he just released his new album “Revival” last month, and he hasn’t toured since 2014.

3. Lorde. She’ll be touring North America in March and April.

4. U2. Their new tour kicks off on May 2nd and runs through June.

5. Tyler The Creator and Vince Staples. They get going later this month.

6. Pearl Jam. They haven’t announced any shows in the U.S. yet. But they’ve got a few concerts in South America this March. And a bunch in Europe this summer.

7. SZA. She’s expected to tour this year, but hasn’t announced anything yet.

8. Robert Plant. He’s got 11 shows next month, and one at the beginning of March.

9. Travis Scott. He’s opened for The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar a lot. Now he might get his own arena tour this year, but there’s no official word yet. He’s also got a baby on the way. His girlfriend Kylie Jenner is supposedly due early next month.

10. D’Angelo. He didn’t tour at all last year, and doesn’t have anything in the U.S. scheduled yet. But he’s got eight dates lined up in Europe in March.

