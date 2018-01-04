(Photo by Anthony Behar)

The New England Patriots have the best odds to reach AND win Super Bowl 52.

The NFL postseason kicks off this weekend with the four wild-card games. Overall, there are 12 teams in the playoffs, although four have ‘byes’ in the first round and won’t play until next weekend. The online sportsbook Bovada has released the odds of each team reaching OR winning the Super Bowl, and here are the highlights:

1. The New England Patriots have the best odds to reach the Super Bowl in the AFC, at 5-to-7, or 58%.

The Pittsburgh Steelers (29%) are next . . . followed by the Jacksonville Jaguars (11%), the Kansas City Chiefs (11%), the Tennessee Titans (2%), and the Buffalo Bills (2%).

2. The Minnesota Vikings have the best odds to make it to the Super Bowl in the NFC, at 7-to-4, or 36%.

The New Orleans Saints (20%) are next . . . followed by the L.A. Rams (20%), the Philadelphia Eagles (17%), the Atlanta Falcons (11%), and the Carolina Panthers (10%).

3. The Patriots also have the best odds to WIN the Super Bowl, at 9-to-4, or 31%. If they do, it would be their third in four years . . . and the SIXTH win for Tom Brady and Bill Belichick in New England. The Vikings (21%) have the second-best odds.

4. The Super Bowl will be held in Minneapolis . . . so if things go as the odds say they will, the Vikings would become the FIRST team in NFL history to play a Super Bowl at their home stadium. (The venues for the Big Game are chosen five years in advance by the way.)

5. Of the 12 teams in the playoffs, the Rams had the longest odds to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season. They were at 100-to-1, or just under 1%.

Click Here to see more.