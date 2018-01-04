BEVERLY HILLS - FEBRUARY 26: Jessica Alba attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2017 on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/PictureGroup) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

Jessica Alba took to Instagram yesterday to share photos of herself adjusting to life after welcoming her and husband Cash Warren’s third child on New Year’s Eve.

Jessica posted a photo of her baby boy, Hayes, looking sleepy and captioned it, “Here’s lookin’ at you kid.”

She also shared a video of a cup of coffee and wrote, “Yum. Up every 2.5 hours round the clock.”

Then, she took a selfie … “A hot shower and a little makeup to make me feel human #newbornmomlife,” she wrote. It IS amazing how a hot shower and makeup can make a difference!

I never realized how much I enjoyed a hot, long shower until Lu came along!