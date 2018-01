A couple fell in love and remembered meeting as children.

A 26-year-old couple in London named Ed and Heidi Savitt got married last year. And they recently found out they didn’t actually meet in college like they thought. One of their moms realized they randomly met while their families were both on vacation in Turkey when they were six years old. And even then, they were obsessed with each other.

Here they are as kids.

And here is their wedding photo.

