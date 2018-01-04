Mandatory Credit: PA Images/Sipa USA via USA TODAY NETWORK

The royal engagement between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been one to break molds from the beginning.

And the bride to be is sticking with shattering the classic wedding trends.

A source tells E! News that the bride-to-be is hoping that her mother, yoga teacher Doria Ragland, will walk her down the aisle instead of her reclusive father Thomas Markle, when she weds Prince Harry at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 18.

In 2018, we are happy to know that Ms. Markle isn’t your traditional bride.