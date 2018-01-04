Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
Filed Under:Meghan Markle, Royal Wedding
Mandatory Credit: PA Images/Sipa USA via USA TODAY NETWORK

The royal engagement between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been one to break molds from the beginning.

And the bride to be is sticking with shattering the classic wedding trends.

A source tells E! News that the bride-to-be is hoping that her mother, yoga teacher Doria Ragland, will walk her down the aisle instead of her reclusive father Thomas Markle, when she weds Prince Harry at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 18.

In 2018, we are happy to know that Ms. Markle isn’t your traditional bride.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live