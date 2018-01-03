The states that had the most people moving into them, and out of them, last year were…

United Van Lines just published the results of their annual study where they found the top 10 states people moved into, and out of, last year.

The 10 states that had the most people moving in are mainly in the West and the South . . . except for number one.

The top 10 states people moved into last year were: Vermont . . . Oregon . . . Idaho . . . Nevada . . . South Dakota . . . Washington . . . South Carolina . . . North Carolina . . . Colorado . . . and Alabama.

The states that had the most people leaving were mainly in the Northeast and Midwest.

The 10 states that had the most people leaving last year were: ILLINOIS . . . New Jersey . . . New York . . . Connecticut . . . Kansas . . . Massachusetts . . . Ohio . . . Kentucky . . . Utah . . . Wisconsin.

