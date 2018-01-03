Photo: Anthony Behar / USA Today Network

I’m surprised we’re just now seeing the Christmas cards Taylor Swift sent to her friends this year!

Her music talent manager revealed the card in a Snapchat story and they feature a snake in a candy cane-colored pattern.

The front says “Happy HolidaySSSS,” and the inside says, quote, “May your reputation shine bright this holiday season! Love, Taylor.”

I recently moved, so I’m guessing that’s why I didn’t get my card from Taylor. I need to give her my new address :).