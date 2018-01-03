(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Taco Bell is upping their menu game with what may be the best side menu item yet.

You can finally tell your friends that these fries are “na-cho fries”.

According to Mashable, Starting Jan. 25, the Bell is rolling out Nacho Fries nationwide, which will be served with “bold Mexican seasoning” and a side of warm nacho cheese.

Are you drooling yet?

If you also want to make a meal out of your fries, $5 will get you a box with fries, a Doritos Locos Taco, a Cheesy Gordita Crunch, and a medium drink.

Taco Bell noted this menu item will be offered for a “limited time” only so, get your cheese fries quick!