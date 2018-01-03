Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
(Photo by John Salangsang)

Jennifer Garner posted a throwback photo where she’s sporting a BEARD.

The facial hair isn’t real, obviously. It was make-up for a movie she was going to do back in 2011. The movie never happened, because soon afterward Jennifer found out that she was pregnant. And no amount of facial hair will make you look like a man if you’ve also got a baby bump.

