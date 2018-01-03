Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
(Photo by Laura Farr/AdMedia/ZUMA Wire via USA TODAY NETWORK)

See a recent photo of Carrie Underwood after receiving 40 stitches to her face.

Carrie Underwood had a serious fall at her home a few months ago, and she had to receive 40 stiches to her face. Adrienne Gang from the reality series “Below Deck” recently ran into the singer at a gym in mid-December and posted this pic.

As you can see, Carrie’s face DOESN’T look that much different despite the stiches.

