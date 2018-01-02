Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
Check out Japan’s brilliant underground bike parking system.

In case you haven’t seen this, Japan has an ingenious system that lets people store their bikes in underground vaults in several different cities. It’s called the Eco Cycle System and it costs around $25 a month.

Here’s how it works: They roll the bike into a kiosk and then swipe their card. The loading mechanism then takes it into an earthquake-proof underground space where it stays dry and safe until they come back and use their card to retrieve it.

The whole process takes about eight seconds and it’s perfect for cities like Tokyo where 14% of people commute by bike. The underground storage also helps keep the sidewalks clear.

