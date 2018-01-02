Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
“Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot is the latest celebrity to have fun with YouTube’s ASMR trend.

Gal Gadot experimented with the ASMR trend. That’s where people post videos of themselves whispering to trigger a sensation called “autonomous sensory meridian response.”

People usually watch these videos while wearing headphones to try to provoke a tingly feeling from the sounds of a quiet voice and other background noises.

Anyway, Gal did hers a few weeks ago as part of an interview with “W” magazine. Her sound effects included knives, a fidget spinner, and chewing on some snacks.

