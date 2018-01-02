Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
By Jill Devine
Happy New Year!  Over the holidays, I saw a lot of social media posts about the best gift ever … a new dog!  Whether you got a puppy or an older dog, training is something you should strongly consider.

I decided it would be a good idea to talk to an awesome dog trainer about the importance of training.  Her name is Tracy and she’s the head trainer at The Watering Bowl.  She gave me great insight on what TO do and what NOT to do with a new pet and I wanted to share it with you.

In the video, Tracy mentions her blog about introducing a new dog into your home.  The full blog can be found HERE.

Here’s more information on Tracy and her training philosophy.

 

