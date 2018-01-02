Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
A new survey found the top New Year’s resolutions people are making this year.

32% of people say they didn’t make any New Year’s resolutions for 2018, according to a new survey.

Here are the ten most common resolutions people are making this year…

1. Eat better. 37% of people made it their New Year’s resolution.

2. Exercise more, 37%.

3. Spend less money, 37%.

4. Take better care of themselves, like getting more sleep, 24%.

5. Read more books, 18%.

6. Learn a new skill, 15%.

7. Get a new job, 14%.

8. Make new friends, 13%.

9. Get a new hobby, 13%.

10. Focus more on their appearance, 12%.

