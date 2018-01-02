A new survey found the top New Year’s resolutions people are making this year.
32% of people say they didn’t make any New Year’s resolutions for 2018, according to a new survey.
Here are the ten most common resolutions people are making this year…
1. Eat better. 37% of people made it their New Year’s resolution.
2. Exercise more, 37%.
3. Spend less money, 37%.
4. Take better care of themselves, like getting more sleep, 24%.
5. Read more books, 18%.
6. Learn a new skill, 15%.
7. Get a new job, 14%.
8. Make new friends, 13%.
9. Get a new hobby, 13%.
10. Focus more on their appearance, 12%.
Click Here to see more.