Uproxx.com ranked the most anticipated albums that MIGHT come out this year. Most of them aren’t a sure thing, and there’s lots of speculation. But here are the top 10…

1. Whatever Kanye West is working on. His last album, “The Life of Pablo”, came out in early 2016. And there were rumors he might put out a second album a few months later. He even said it was called “Turbo Grafx 16”, but it never happened. So fans are hoping to get their hands on something this year.

2. Vampire Weekend. Their last album was in 2013. Lead singer Ezra Koenig recently said he’s been working on their next one “full-time” for two years. The working title is “Mitsubishi Macchiato”. Back in September, he said it was 80% done.

3. Beyoncé. In April, it will have been two years since her last album “Lemonade” hit. So fans are hoping for new stuff sometime this year.

4. Drake. He put out a 22-song Spotify “playlist” last year, but it wasn’t really an album. So, he might have something in the works. His last album came out in 2016.

5. Jack White. His next album is supposedly called “Boarding House Reach”. He posted a weird four-minute teaser video for it on YouTube last month.

6. SZA. It’s only been 7 months since her debut album came out. But back in October, she said she was working on something new with Mark Ronson, who did “Uptown Funk” with Bruno Mars.

7. Nicki Minaj. Her last album was “The Pinkprint” in 2014, and she said a few months ago that she’s “going to go even deeper” with her next one.

8. Bruce Springsteen. It’s been four years since his last album. And he’s talked about doing a solo album without the E-Street Band.

9. Cardi B. Last year, her track “Bodak Yellow” became the longest running #1 hit by a solo female rapper. So fans are hoping for more this year.

10. Tool. They haven’t had a new album in 12 years. Then last month, drummer Danny Carey said they’re planning to release their fifth studio album sometime this year.

