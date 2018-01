A hairstylist is accused of INTENTIONALLY shaving a giant “Three Stooges” bald strip down the middle of a client’s head!

A hair stylist in Wisconsin got mad at a client last week, so he nicked the guy’s ear with his scissors, then he shaved a “Three Stooges”-style bald strip down the middle of his head!

The stylist was charged with disorderly conduct.

