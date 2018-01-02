(photo by: Getty Images)

The Gaines family is growing!

Chip and Joanna Gaines have just revealed that they’re expecting their fifth child.

Earlier this past year the dynamic duo, wrapped up there final season of Fixer Upper to enjoy more family time, and this all makes sense now.

According to HGTV, The announcement couldn’t have been more perfectly timed: Tuesday night’s episode featured Jo’s baby sister — who also found out midst-renovation that she was expecting her sixth child.

There were a few hints from both parents:

Everyone tune in now for tonight’s #FixerUpper! We’ve got some BIG news to share.. hint #1 pic.twitter.com/Qwl3ddbbTd — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) January 3, 2018

Either way we are happy to see the Fixer Upper family grow!