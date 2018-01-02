Here are 20 things that turn 20 this year…

Google launched on September 4th, 1998.

“Dawson’s Creek” premiered on January 20th, 1998. Other TV shows that premiered 20 years ago include “Sex and the City”, “That ’70s Show”, “TRL”, “Will and Grace”, and “The Challenge” on MTV.

The first Harry Potter book, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”, was released in America in 1998, after coming out in the U.K. the year before.

The Furby hit shelves in 1998. So did the board game Cranium and the Game Boy Color.

“Armageddon”was the top movie 20 years ago. Other movies that came out in 1998 include “Saving Private Ryan”, “There’s Something About Mary”, “Mulan”, “Shakespeare in Love”, and “The Truman Show”.

And some songs that came out 20 years ago are Britney Spears’ “Baby One More Time” . . . Brandy and Monica’s “The Boy Is Mine” . . . and Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)”.

