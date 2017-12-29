There are two type of people in this world – those that find it truly satisfying pop pimples and/or watch someone else pop them and those that are so disgusted by pimple popping that we can’t even fathom why anyone would enjoy this and it makes us question our friendships with the first type of people.

Those in the first category, get excited… according to Elite Daily, there is going to be a show ABOUT PIMPLE POPPING. 😱😱😱

The queen of pimple popping, Dr. Sandra Lee, will be the star, showing you dermal extractions of what she does on the big screen.

If you are a fan of watching someone pop zits or cysts, you should follow the doc on social media. She currently has 2.6 million followers on Instagram and 3.2 million subscribers on YouTube.

Set your DVRs pimple popping enthusiasts – the show will air on TLC, and is appropriately titled, This is Zit.

The show is set to premiere on Jan. 3 at 10 p.m. EST.

Can’t believe it! 👉🏼😱👈🏼PIMPLE POPPING IS GOING MAINSTREAM! Watch my @tlc SPECIAL, Wed Jan 3rd at 10/9c!! #popaholicsunite #drpimplepopper Let’s show those popaholic pansies what’s upppp!! 💪🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/lMd56tkwVq — Dr Pimple Popper (@SandraLeeMD) December 27, 2017

