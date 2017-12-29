As you know, it’s been pretty cold the last few days, but it’s going to get even colder over the weekend. Dogs need to be brought indoors, but if that’s not an option, they should be in a dog house.

Gateway Pet Guardians (GPG) has been supplying the community with dog houses – for free – but they are coming up short. They are asking for help from the community. Any donation you can provide would be extremely helpful!

KMOV Channel 4 talked to Jamie Case, Executive Director of GPG, about the current situation with the cold weather and what’s needed for the dogs to stay warm.

If you are outside of the East St. Louis area, please call one of the numbers below: