Photo by: Dreamstime

The St. Louis sports family is growing quite a bit this year!

Cardinals centerfielder Dexter Fowler and his wife Aliya Fowler announced they will be adding another baby girl to their family!

St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen, fiancee Shannon Adams and big sister Lennon announced that a baby girl will be joining their family this year too!

Lennon opened a special gift on her first Christmas! We are so excited to welcome another girl to our family! @34jallen 💕🎀 #itsagirl pic.twitter.com/2MCGwxs8Ce — Shannon Adams (@ShannonallyceA) December 26, 2017

Good thing this former Cardinal knows how to turn a double play, because Jim Edmonds and RHOC star Meghan King Edmonds are not adding one, but two little guys, to their home team!

And we promise it’s not in the St. Louis water, but we can’t forget about hometown sports broadcaster Joe Buck and wife Michelle Beisner who will also be having twin boys this spring!

We can’t wait to see these little families grow!! Congrats to all!