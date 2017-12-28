Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
By Jill Devine
If you are a newly engaged couple and love the redbirds, you may want to check out Busch Stadium’s annual Bridal show!

The Bridal show is on January 28th from 12:30 pm to 4pm and  tickets start at $12 in advance and $14 at the door.

The event will showcase all of the behind the scenes opportunities you can incorporate leading up to your big day!

A guided tour of Busch Stadium’s unique and versatile event spaces set and decorated for rehearsal dinners and weddings.

An opportunity to visit with unique wedding vendors from across Cardinals Nation including photographers, wedding planners, florists, bakeries and DJs.

Cocktail and hors d’oeuvres samples from our exclusive caterer Delaware North Sportservice and Executive Chef Larry Johnson.

Each bride will receive a special goodie bag including a copy of the Spring/Summer St. Louis Bride Magazine, a voucher good for two tickets to a 2018 Cardinals game and other great information to help them prepare for their wedding day!

For more information and ticket information click here!

