I watched Roseanne when it was on TV, but I wasn’t a die-hard fan. Brian will watch re-runs when they come on TV. Roseanne to him is like Friends is to me. No matter how many times I have seen a Friends episode, I still watch.

When I heard about the Roseanne revival, I didn’t jump for joy or anything, but I can see why people are excited … like Brian.

When the revival was announced, everyone was wondering how John Goodman’s character, Dan, would play a part. The answer(s) hasn’t been revealed, but he appears in the latest commercials promoting the revival: