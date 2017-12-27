Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

I watched Roseanne when it was on TV, but I wasn’t a die-hard fan.  Brian will watch re-runs when they come on TV.  Roseanne to him is like Friends is to me.  No matter how many times I have seen a Friends episode, I still watch.

When I heard about the Roseanne revival, I didn’t jump for joy or anything, but I can see why people are excited … like Brian.

When the revival was announced, everyone was wondering how John Goodman’s character, Dan, would play a part.  The answer(s) hasn’t been revealed, but he appears in the latest commercials promoting the revival:

 

 

 

