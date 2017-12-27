Nov 27, 2017; London, UK; Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, after the announcement of their engagement. Mandatory Credit: PA Images/Sipa USA via USA TODAY NETWORK

This year, Meghan Markle spent Christmas in England.

Prince Harry said her trip was “fantastic”. He talked to BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program and said:

“The family loved having her there,” Prince Harry said. “There’s always that family part of Christmas [where] there’s always that work element there as well, and I think together we had an amazing time. We had great fun staying with my brother and sister-in-law and running round with the kids. Christmas was fantastic.”

Prince Harry was also asked about the guest list for his upcoming wedding and if the Obama’s would be there:

“I don’t know about that, we haven’t even put the invite or the guest list together,” Harry said, before cheekily adding: “Who knows if he’s going to be invited or not? Wouldn’t want to ruin that surprise.”

I can’t wait for the wedding, which happens on May 19, 2018!