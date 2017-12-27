This year, Meghan Markle spent Christmas in England.
Prince Harry said her trip was “fantastic”. He talked to BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program and said:
“The family loved having her there,” Prince Harry said. “There’s always that family part of Christmas [where] there’s always that work element there as well, and I think together we had an amazing time. We had great fun staying with my brother and sister-in-law and running round with the kids. Christmas was fantastic.”
Prince Harry was also asked about the guest list for his upcoming wedding and if the Obama’s would be there:
“I don’t know about that, we haven’t even put the invite or the guest list together,” Harry said, before cheekily adding: “Who knows if he’s going to be invited or not? Wouldn’t want to ruin that surprise.”
I can’t wait for the wedding, which happens on May 19, 2018!