Meghan Trainor is officially off the market!
Her “Spy Kids” boyfriend Daryl Sabra proposed on December 22nd, a day before her 24th birthday.
She posted a video of him asking her under a tunnel of Christmas lights, and captioned “I’m so happy it’s you @darylsabara I knew it from the moment I met you<3.”
I SAID YESSSS!!!! For my 24th birthday, the love of my life @darylsabara made all of my dreams come true. He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends. I’m still in shock. I’ve never been this happy! Thank you Daryl, my family and friends for making me feel like a real princess 👸🏼💍😭💗 and thank you @ryan.trainor for this amazing video that I’m gonna watch over and over again ❤️