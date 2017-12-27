Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
Meghan Trainor is officially off the market!

Her “Spy Kids” boyfriend Daryl Sabra proposed on December 22nd, a day before her 24th birthday.

She posted a video of him asking her under a tunnel of Christmas lights, and captioned “I’m so happy it’s you @darylsabara I knew it from the moment I met you<3.”

