Joanna Gaines Spring Collection Is Here

(photo by: Getty Images)

Christmas is over, so that means we move right on to Spring right?

Well if you are over this cold weather, stay inside check out Joanna Gaines’ Hearth & Hand products for spring!

According to People, their next round of décor, this time ranging from .99 cents to $130, officially launched in stores and online today (nice knowing you, spare holiday cash).

Check out some of her top picks below:

1. Table Linens

Target

“It’s all in the details. These woven textiles are practical, yet special, with unique embroidery and printing that dress up any table.”

2. Vases and Stems

Target

“Great faux stems and greenery are an easy way to bring life to any space. Layer both in vases varying in height and color for a textured look.”

3. Storage Boxes

Target

“Stylish storage keeps everything out of sight so you can focus on the tasks at hand. I love the butcher-paper inserts and leather details on these pieces.”

Buy it!: $10.99 and up

4. Task Lighting

Target

“One of my favorite ways to personalize a home is with lighting. The right light can change the look and feel of a reading nook or office without costing a lot.”

