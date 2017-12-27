Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
Filed Under:Hearth and Hand, Joanna Gaines, lifestyle, spring decor, Target
(photo by: Getty Images)

Christmas is over, so that means we move right on to Spring right?

Well if you are over this cold weather, stay inside check out Joanna Gaines’ Hearth & Hand products for spring!

According to People, their next round of décor, this time ranging from .99 cents to $130, officially launched in stores and online today (nice knowing you, spare holiday cash).

Check out some of her top picks below:

1. Table Linens

Joanna Gaines Spring Collection Is Here

Target

“It’s all in the details. These woven textiles are practical, yet special, with unique embroidery and printing that dress up any table.”

2. Vases and Stems

Joanna Gaines Spring Collection Is Here
Target

“Great faux stems and greenery are an easy way to bring life to any space. Layer both in vases varying in height and color for a textured look.”

3. Storage Boxes

Joanna Gaines Spring Collection Is Here

Target

“Stylish storage keeps everything out of sight so you can focus on the tasks at hand. I love the butcher-paper inserts and leather details on these pieces.”
Buy it!: $10.99 and up

4. Task Lighting

Joanna Gaines Spring Collection Is Here

Target

“One of my favorite ways to personalize a home is with lighting. The right light can change the look and feel of a reading nook or office without costing a lot.”

Click here for more!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live