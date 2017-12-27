Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
By Courtney Landrum
Filed Under:Christmas, family, funny mom, Husband, Instagram, viral, wife

Most husbands get asked to dress up as Santa Claus, but this husband is winning at Christmas this year.

He was asked by his wife to rearrange their entire living room so she could take the perfect boomerang video for her Instagram followers.

Of course her son documented the entire photoshoot, and his dad’s reaction is priceless!

The things we do for our spouses….😄 His face says “This woman is crazy and ridiculous.” His heart says “But God, do I love her.”

The mom captioned her video with, “Make your own snow 👼 in Louisiana 😂”. The finished product is fabulous!

The fit mom may have had 29 followers before, now has 15.2k followers. 😂

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live