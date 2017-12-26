Friday night at Parkway West High School, Courtney surprised Brynn Haun who is battling cancer at her very own ‘Pink Out’ night.

According to Brynn’s GoFundMe page, she was recently diagnosed with HLH – hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, a life-threatening autoimmune condition and has relapsed.

That night Courtney gave Brynn some Y98 swag and made her an honorary Y98 staff member.

Please consider supporting the Haun family with a donation of any amount to lessen the stress they are experiencing and let them know that they aren’t on this journey alone.

Click here for more details.