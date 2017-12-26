Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
By Courtney Landrum
Filed Under:Cancer, Courtney Landrum, Fight Like A Haun, Parkway West

Friday night at Parkway West High School, Courtney surprised Brynn Haun who is battling cancer at her very own ‘Pink Out’ night.

According to Brynn’s GoFundMe page, she was recently diagnosed with HLH – hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, a life-threatening autoimmune condition and has relapsed.

That night Courtney gave Brynn some Y98 swag and made her an honorary Y98 staff member.

Please consider supporting the Haun family with a donation of any amount to lessen the stress they are experiencing and let them know that they aren’t on this journey alone.

Click here for more details.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram
Y98 Pet Page

Listen Live