How best do you start 2018? What will be the first show or movie you watch? Surely, the first streaming act of the year sets the tone for the 12 months to follow, so we must be careful.
Luckily, Netflix has a ripe new offering in the new year and a chance to say goodbye to some old favorites before they go.
Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in January 2018.
Movies
10,000 B.C. (1/1)
30 Days of Night (1/1)
47 Meters Down (1/10)
Acts of Vengeance (1/25)
Age Of Shadows (1/1)
AlphaGo (1/1)
America’s Sweethearts (1/1)
Apollo 13 (1/1)
Bad Day for the Cut (1/18)
Batman (1/1)
Batman & Robin (1/1)
Batman Begins (1/1)
Batman Forever (1/1)
Batman Returns (1/1)
Before I Wake (1/5)
Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1/1)
Bring It On (1/1)
Bring It On Again (1/1)
Bring It On: All or Nothing (1/1)
Bring It On: Fight to the Finish (1/1)
Bring It On: In It to Win It (1/1)
Caddyshack (1/1)
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (1/10)
Disney·Pixar Cars 3 (1/31)
Chef & My Fridge: 2017 (1/1)
The Conjuring (1/8)
Dallas Buyers Club (1/16)
Death Race: Beyond Anarchy (1/30)
Defiance (1/1)
Definitely, Maybe (1/1)
The Dukes of Hazzard (1/1)
The Exorcism of Emily Rose (1/1)
The First Time (1/1)
The Force (1/29)
Furry Vengeance (1/1)
A Futile and Stupid Gesture (1/26)
The Godfather (1/1)
The Godfather: Part II (1/1)
The Godfather: Part III (1/1)
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (1/1)
In The Deep (1/10)
The Italian Job (1/1)
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (1/1)
King Kong (1/1)
Lethal Weapon (1/1)
Lethal Weapon 2 (1/1)
Lethal Weapon 3 (1/1)
Lethal Weapon 4 (1/1)
License to Wed (1/1)
Like Water for Chocolate (1/1)
Love Actually (1/1)
The Lovely Bones (1/1)
Maddman: The Steve Madden Story (1/1)
The Man Who Would Be Polka King (1/12)
Marie Antoinette (1/1)
Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World (1/1)
Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio… desde el bar (1/26)
Midnight in Paris (1/1)
Monsters vs. Aliens (1/1)
Mustang Island (1/2)
National Treasure (1/1)
The Open House (1/19)
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (1/2)
The Polka King (1/12)
Rehenes (1/15)
Rent (1/2)
Sharknado 5: Global Swarming (1/1)
The Shawshank Redemption (1/1)
Somebody Feed Phil (1/12)
Stardust (1/1)
Strictly Ballroom (1/1)
Training Day (1/1)
Treasures From The Wreck Of The Unbelievable (1/1)
Troy (1/1)
The Truman Show (1/1)
Unrest (1/15)
The Vault (1/1)
Wedding Crashers (1/1)
Wild Hogs (1/14)
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1/1)
TV
2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview: Meet Team USA & Go for the Gold (1/15)
The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 6 (1/26)
Alejandro Riaño Especial de stand up (1/10)
Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show (1/17)
Babylon Berlin: Season 1 & 2 (1/30)
Colony: Season 2 (1/12)
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (1/5)
DEVILMAN crybaby: Season 1 (1/5)
Dirty Money (1/26)
Disjointed: Part 2 (1/12)
Drug Lords: Season 1 (1/19)
Eastsiders: Season 3 (1/1)
Episodes: Season 1-5 (1/6)
Friday Night Tykes: Season 4 (1/17)
Glacé: Season 1 (1/1)
Grace and Frankie: Season 4 (1/19)
Katt Williams: Great America (1/16)
Llama Llama: Season 1 (1/26)
Lovesick: Season 3 (1/1)
El Ministerio del Tiempo: Seasons 1-2 (1/28)
El Ministerio del Tiempo: Season 3 (1/28)
One Day at a Time: Season 2 (1/26)
Retribution: Season 1 (1/30)
Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así (1/24)
Rita: Season 4 (1/16)
Rotten (1/5)
Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich (1/26)
Tiempos de guerra: Season 1 (1/18)
Todd Glass: Act Happy (1/23)
Tom Segura: Disgraceful (1/12)
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 1 (1/19)
Expiring
The Addams Family
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
Chicago
Daddy Day Care
The Day the Earth Stood Still
The Desert Fox: The Story of Rommel
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Dressed to Kill
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Fantasia
Fantasia 2000
Forrest Gump
Four Brothers
Free Willy
Futurama: Seasons 7-10
Grease
Gremlins
The Host
I Am Sam
The Inn of the Sixth Happiness
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fourteenth Year
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year
License to Drive
Lost: Seasons 1-6
Made of Honor
The Man with One Red Shoe
The Manhattan Project
Mean Girls
The Mighty Ducks
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Mona Lisa Smile
The Parent Trap
Pokémon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction
Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages
Pokémon: Indigo League: Season 1
Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1-2
Police Academy
Pulp Fiction
Requiem for a Dream
Saw
Saw II
Saw III
Saw IV
Saw V
Saw VI
Saw: The Final Chapter
The Secret Garden
Sirens: Seasons 1-2
Someone Like You
The Switch
Three Coins in the Fountain
VHS
White Chicks
Young Mr. Lincoln