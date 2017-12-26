Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
By Courtney Landrum
This is no reason to celebrate.

Parents spend a ton on babysitting. The national average for a babysitter is about $15 an hour for one child and the average job is about four hours — which means it’ll set you back about $60 for that evening out, according to data from babysitting website Urbansitter.

This year, moms and dads with one child will pay an average of $17.88 per hour for a New Year’s Eve sitter — and those with two or more kids nearly $20 an hour.

Nearly half of parents (46%) will tip the sitter on top of their regular rate — and 80% throw in extras like free dinner and transportation home.

Check out the 5 priciest cities to get a sitter on New Year’s Eve: 

                                One Child                Two or more children
New York City        $18.81                                $24.06
San Francisco         $18.90                               $22.36
Seattle                      $18.11                                $22.70
Los Angeles             $18.38                               $20.52
Washington D.C.    $17.00                               $21.45

Plus, it’s one of the most expensive cities to go out in — if you can even manage to get yourself a table. 😳

