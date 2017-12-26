Photo by: Dreamstime

This is no reason to celebrate.

Parents spend a ton on babysitting. The national average for a babysitter is about $15 an hour for one child and the average job is about four hours — which means it’ll set you back about $60 for that evening out, according to data from babysitting website Urbansitter.

This year, moms and dads with one child will pay an average of $17.88 per hour for a New Year’s Eve sitter — and those with two or more kids nearly $20 an hour.

Nearly half of parents (46%) will tip the sitter on top of their regular rate — and 80% throw in extras like free dinner and transportation home.

Check out the 5 priciest cities to get a sitter on New Year’s Eve:

One Child Two or more children

New York City $18.81 $24.06

San Francisco $18.90 $22.36

Seattle $18.11 $22.70

Los Angeles $18.38 $20.52

Washington D.C. $17.00 $21.45

Plus, it’s one of the most expensive cities to go out in — if you can even manage to get yourself a table. 😳