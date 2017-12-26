Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
Jill DevineBy Jill Devine
Filed Under:basketball, Christmas, family, gifts, Holidays, Jill Devine, presents, Santa, Snapchat, social media, St. Louis Blues

I hope you had a very Merry Christmas!  Even though this was Lu’s second Christmas, it was a little more fun this year, as she sort of knew what was going on.

On both sides of the family, she had a couple of cousins who entertained her with Snapchat.

Here’s one with her cousin, Danielle:

img 1030 Snapchat, Wrapping Paper, Slam Dunks, and More!

Credit: Jill Devine

Her cousin, Lauren, entertained her with the dog filter.  It was so funny because she kept sticking out her tongue!  We all kept laughing at her because she would see the phone and start sticking out her tongue!

img 1052 Snapchat, Wrapping Paper, Slam Dunks, and More!

Credit: Jill Devine

Santa was very good to Lu this year!  He got her a basketball hoop and she got it on the first try!

Brian is a huge Blues fan, so he wanted to give her a special Christmas gift – her first Blues jersey!  Of course it had to be pink :).

img 1067 Snapchat, Wrapping Paper, Slam Dunks, and More!

Credit: Jill Devine

A few other gifts she got were a kitchen set (she’s going to teach me how to cook), a rocking chair, a Hello Kitty shopping cart, a baby doll, cute clothes, and so much more!!!

And it’s true what they say about giving a baby a box and wrapping paper, it keeps them more entertained than the actual gifts.  Here’s proof:

img 1090 Snapchat, Wrapping Paper, Slam Dunks, and More!

Credit: Jill Devine

Last, but not least … we can’t forget about our other child.  Apple would like to wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

 

img 1094 Snapchat, Wrapping Paper, Slam Dunks, and More!

Credit: Jill Devine

