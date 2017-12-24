Photo by: Y98

As the song goes, these are a few of of my favorite things!

Favorite Local Store for Gifts:

Christopher’s in Kirkwood – Need to grab a last minute Christmas gift? Try Christopher’s in Kirkwood – located right across from the Farmer’s Market, they have tons of great hostess gifts, Christmas items, and really unique gifts.

Favorite Family Holiday Attraction:

Garden Glow at the Missouri Botanical Garden – S’mores, hot chocolate (boozy for the adults), and a walk through MOBOT in the winter. Plus, my favorite holiday photo op: standing in the giant inflatable snow globe! The Garden Glow runs through January 1st. Tickets at http://www.missouribotanicalgarden.org

Favorite Annual Event:

Great Forest Park Balloon Race – Every September we go to Forest Park for a magical weekend. Friday night is the Balloon Glow, where the balloons light up the night sky, and Saturday they take flight. My daughter loved watching each one of them lift off from Art Hill.

Favorite Summer Family Activity:

Paddleboats in Forest Park – It’s easy to spend each weekend in Forest Park with the numerous attractions. This year we went to Forest Park for Father’s Day weekend and rented paddleboats to go along the Grand Basin. The paddleboats are even more enticing to my husband now that Sugarfire Smokehouse/Hi Pointe Drive In announced that they are taking over the kitchen at the Boathouse!

Favorite Netflix binge:

Stranger Things – Season 2 did not disappoint this year. The final scene was such great school dance nostalgia.

Favorite Netflix show to savor:

The Crown – Take your time with The Crown. Unlike Stranger Things, I like to savor each episode. Not to mention how difficult it is to hear those mumbling Brits when there’s tons of noise in my house. Grab a cup of hot tea and a scone over a cold December day and watch a great behind-the-scenes look into Queen Elizabeth and the Royal Family.

Favorite Show Discovery on Netflix:

Great British Baking Show – I know people have been in love with this show for years, and I’m a little late to the game. This show has become our Saturday morning tradition. My kids love watching all the baking masterpieces that the contestants come up with, and unlike reality shows here, the contestants are all so nice to each other and even help each other out/root each other on.

Favorite Book:

Big Little Lies – I know, I know…I’m late to the game here, but if you’re a fan of the show, you should really read the book. HBO gave the green light for Season Two, and I’m going to be that annoying person that says THE BOOK IS ALWAYS BETTER. There were some great performances in Big Little Lies, but you owe it to yourself to read the book before you watch the series.

Favorite Bakery:

Nathaniel Reid Bakery – While I watched the GBBS with my 8-year-old, I realized that he could see some “Show Stopper” worthy confections right down the road from us. As Nathaniel Reid’s website explains, “[Reid] was recognized in June 2012 by Dessert Professional Magazine as one of the Top 10 Pastry Chefs in America.” We’re so glad that he decided to come back home and set up shop in Kirkwood. http://www.nrbakery.com​

Favorite Winter Drink:

Tazo Wild Sweet Orange Tea – Sure, I love my coffee, but I can’t drink it non-stop throughout the day. In the winter, I turn to this delicious tea to keep me warm all day long!

Favorite App:

No Wait – This app has saved us HOURS this year. With No Wait, you can check into your favorite restaurant from home. Select your restaurant and it will tell you to COME RIGHT IN, or it will let you get in the cue. Let them know how many people are in your party and they’ll tell you when to arrive at the restaurant, and they’ll send you a text when your table is ready!

Favorite New Restaurant:

(Tie) Grace Meat + Three – If you love Rick Lewis’ Southern, you’ll love his new restaurant in the Grove. (A great place to eat after you visit Garden Glow!) https://www.stlgrace.com

Clover + the Bee – The masterminds behind Webster Groves’ Olive + Oak ushered in a new restaurant next door. Clover + the Bee serves breakfast and lunch, and the menu changes daily. https://www.thecloverandthebee.com

