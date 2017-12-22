Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
Photo: Helena Christensen

Win: A pair of tickets to see the U2 Experience + Innocence Tour at Scottrade Center on May 4, 2017.

Contest Ends: Thursday, December 21, 2017

Listen to the Y98 Morning Show Monday through Thursday and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see the U2 Experience + Innocence Tour at Scottrade Center on May 4, 2017.

Tickets are on sale now, click here for ticket information.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Sunday, December 24, 2017. Read the official contest rules. 

