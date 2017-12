In Kettering, Ohio, one set of parents decided to give their son’s teachers at Ascension School bottles of wine instead of more traditional, non-alcoholic fare. “How many coffee mugs does a teacher need?” Mary Sommers told The Dayton Daily News.

My parents always get our elementary school teachers a present around Christmas. Typically something small like a candle or flower to say thank you. This year they got them bottles of wine & replaced the labels with their own with my brother on them… Happy holidays pic.twitter.com/hErPgrjX44 — DJ Sommers (@Sommers_DJ) December 18, 2017

“But who doesn’t need a glass of wine after teaching a kid like mine?” The wine came complete with personalized labels which featured a photo of Sommers’ son Jake and read, “Our child might be the reason you drink, so enjoy this bottle on us.”