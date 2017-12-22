Courtesy: countrycrock.com

Country Crock® Make It Yours Cookie recipe allows you to make delicious cookies with different variations of mix-ins, like chocolate chips or S’mores. Makes 4 dozen

4 dozen Prep Time 10 min

10 min Cook Time 10 min Ingredients: 1 cup Country Crock® Buttery Sticks

3/4 cup granulated sugar

3/4 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

2 large eggs

1 Tbsp. vanilla extract

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp. baking powder

3/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. baking soda

Your choice of mix-ins

Directions: Preheat oven to 375°. Beat Country Crock® Buttery Sticks, granulated sugar, light brown sugar, eggs and vanilla in large bowl with electric mixer until creamy. Beat in flour, baking powder, salt and baking soda just until blended. Add your favorite mix-ins until every spoonful of dough has some of the delicious mix-ins or choose from the variations below. Drop dough by rounded tablespoonfuls on ungreased baking sheets 3-inches apart. Bake 9 to 10 minutes until edges are lightly golden. Cool 1 minute on wire rack; remove from sheets and cool completely.

TIP: To change it up – try one of the following delicious variations and bake as directed in recipe.

Chocolate Chip – Stir in 1 pkg. (12 oz.) semisweet chocolate chips. Makes about 4 1/2 dozen.

Confetti – Stir in 1/4 cup confetti sprinkles. After cooling, double the Glaze Recipe*, then spread over tops of cookies and sprinkle with an additional 1/3 cup sprinkles. Makes about 4 dozen.

Bacon Chocolate Chip – Stir in 1 pkg. (12 oz.) semisweet chocolate chips and 1/2 cup crumbled crisp-cooked bacon. Makes about 4 1/2 dozen.

Blueberry Lemon Muffin Cookies – Stir in 1 1/2 cups fresh blueberries and 1 tsp. grated lemon peel. After cooling, drizzle with Lemon Glaze*. Makes about 4 1/2 dozen.

Chocolate Candy & Potato Chip – Stir in 2 cups candy-coated chocolate candies and 2 cups crushed potato chips. Makes about 5 dozen cookies.

Chocolate Cherry – Stir in 1 bar (4 oz.) semisweet chocolate, chopped, 1 cup dried cherries, chopped, and 3/4 tsp. almond extract. Makes about 4 dozen.

Chocolate Chocolate Chip – Stir in 3 Tbsp. unsweetened cocoa powder until blended. Stir in 1 pkg. (12 oz.) semisweet chocolate chips. Makes about 4 1/2 dozen.

Coconut Lime Glazed – Stir in 1 cup toasted shredded coconut, 1 Tbsp. grated lime peel and 1/2 tsp. coconut extract. After cooling, top with Lime Glaze* and additional toasted coconut, if desired. Makes about 4 dozen.

Cranberry Orange Walnut – Stir in 1 cup dried cranberries, 1/2 cup chopped toasted walnuts, and 1 tsp. grated orange peel. Makes about 4 1/2 dozen.

Double Chocolate Toasted Almond – Stir in 1 bar (4 oz.) bittersweet chocolate, chopped, 1 bar (4 oz.) white chocolate, chopped and 1/2 cup toasted slivered almonds. Makes about 4 dozen.

Oatmeal Raisin – Reduce flour to 1 1/2 cups and stir in 2 1/4 cups old-fashioned oats, 2 tsp. ground cinnamon and 1 cup raisins. Makes about 4 dozen.

Orange Rosemary – Stir in 1 Tbsp. grated orange peel and 1 Tbsp. finely minced fresh rosemary (or 1 tsp. dried crushed rosemary). Makes about 3 1/2 dozen.

PB & J – Stir in 3 Tbsp. extra crunchy peanut butter. Immediately after removing cookies from oven, make an indentation in center of each cookie using the back of a round measuring spoon, drizzle with 1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips, melted, and fill with strawberry jam. Makes about 3 1/2 dozen.

S’mores – Stir in 3 (1.55 oz. ea.) milk chocolate candy bars, chopped. Chop 3 additional (1.55 oz. ea.) milk chocolate candy bars. Immediately after removing cookies from oven, top each cookie with the additional chopped chocolate and mini marshmallows (about 1 cup). Return cookies to oven and bake just until chocolate begins to melt, and marshmallows begin to soften, about 30 to 45 seconds. Makes about 5 dozen.

Soft & Cakey Lemon Bars – Line 15.25-in. x 10.25-in. rimmed baking sheet with foil leaving 2-in. overhang on short ends. Evenly spread cookie dough into prepared pan. Bake 18 to 20 minutes or until lightly golden. Cool on wire rack in pan 10 minutes. Using foil overhang, lift cookie from pan and cool completely on wire rack. Top with 1 cup store bought lemon curd and cut into 36 bars. Makes 3 dozen.

Sugar Kisses – Immediately after removing cookies from oven, press a chocolate kiss into center of each cookie. Melt 24 additional chocolate kisses and, after cookies have cooled, drizzle over top of cookies, or for Holiday, drizzle with Glaze* tinted with red or green food color. Makes 3 1/2 dozen.

*Glaze: Combine 1 cup confectioners sugar with 4 tsp. warm water in a medium bowl and stir until smooth.

Lemon Glaze: Prepare Glaze and stir in 2 tsp. grated lemon peel. Drizzle over tops of cookies.

Lime Glaze: Double Glaze and stir in 4 tsp. grated lime peel. Spread over tops of cookies.

Tip: These cookies are also terrific when made with our Country Crock® Spread. Simply increase the flour by 1/2 cup. Our spread is so creamy there’s no need to use the mixer!