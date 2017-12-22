Courtesy: Ballpark Village

Ring in the New Year at NYE Live! 2018 at Ballpark Village with your choice ticket packages with access to 5 different venues all under one roof!

Party-goers can look forward to an all-inclusive package that includes party favors, midnight toast, live DJ performance by DJ Dynamix, confetti at midnight, and the only ball drop in St. Louis!

But they aren’t stopping there, BPV is upping the game and adding thousands of dollars in cold hard cash to their confetti drop to ring in 2018!

Get $5 off your tickets when you use promo code NYE981