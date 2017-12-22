Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
By Jill Devine
In honor of Christmas coming in just a few days, here are 10 interesting facts about the holiday that you might not have been aware of:

-All letters addressed to Santa in the United States go to Santa Claus, Indiana.

-Rudolph was actually conceived by a department store, Montgomery Ward, as a marketing gimmick to get kids to buy holiday coloring books.

-Rudolph almost didn’t have a red nose either: At the time, a red nose was a sign of chronic alcoholism and Montgomery Ward thought he would look like a drunkard.

-“Silent Night” is the most recorded Christmas song in history, with over 733 different versions copyrighted since 1978.

-“Jingle Bells” was originally supposed to be a Thanksgiving song.

-The highest-grossing Christmas movie of all time is How the Grinch Stole Christmas.  The Jim Carrey version.

