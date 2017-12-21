Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds took to Instagram on Wednesday to take E! to task for letting Catt Sadler go:

The longtime E! host quit her job this week after finding out her male colleague Jason Kennedy makes about twice as much as she does, but the network refused to pay her an equal salary.

“As a reality TV personality on Bravo TV, sister network to E!, I am outraged and disgusted that such a pay disparity between male and female exists,” Meghan wrote, “especially on a network that MAKES THE MAJORITY OF ITS MONEY OFF AND FROM WOMEN.” She added, “It shows us all how little they value women. I am proud of Catt for sharing her story of persecution based on her gender and for leaving the network. Bigger and better things are on the horizon for those who speak up and stand up!”

