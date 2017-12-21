Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
Nov 27, 2017; London, UK; Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, after the announcement of their engagement. Mandatory Credit: PA Images/Sipa USA via USA TODAY NETWORK

Prince Harry and fiancée Meghan Markle may be the first royal couple to be accused of showing too much PDA.  AND Queen Elizabeth is NOT a fan of PDA, so they better be careful!!!!

On Thursday, the two shared a pair of official engagement photos that make it clear they just can’t keep their hands off each other. One pic shows them seated outside on a set of stone steps, with Meghan poised between his legs as she rests her head against his cheek.

The second is a black-and-white, close-up shot that shows Harry smiling while Meghan’s eyes are closed as she cups Harry’s face with her hand. Kensington Palace kept a stiff upper lip while announcing the official pics, stating only, “Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen to release official photographs to mark their engagement.”

I don’t think these two care about breaking rules!

