Prince Harry and fiancée Meghan Markle may be the first royal couple to be accused of showing too much PDA. AND Queen Elizabeth is NOT a fan of PDA, so they better be careful!!!!
On Thursday, the two shared a pair of official engagement photos that make it clear they just can’t keep their hands off each other. One pic shows them seated outside on a set of stone steps, with Meghan poised between his legs as she rests her head against his cheek.
The second is a black-and-white, close-up shot that shows Harry smiling while Meghan’s eyes are closed as she cups Harry’s face with her hand. Kensington Palace kept a stiff upper lip while announcing the official pics, stating only, “Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen to release official photographs to mark their engagement.”
I don’t think these two care about breaking rules!
