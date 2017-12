See President Trump as a ROBOT at Disney World’s Hall of Presidents attraction.

The animatronic Donald Trump has been unveiled at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom inside the long running Hall of Presidents attraction, and it is not without controversy. The robot made its debut on Monday and from a distance, it can pass as the 45th president of the United States, as its hand gestures are spot on… But many people think he looks a lot like actor JON VOIGHT!