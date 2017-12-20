Last year, Even Chance St. Louis gave me information for a blog that could be controversial. It was about the debate of a bait dog and it continues to be a blog that gets lots of “clicks”.

I wanted to talk to Jessi, President of Even Chance St. Louis, about any new updates about this hot topic and she told me I had to come meet Kali because she was an example of the so-called “bait dog”.

Meeting Kali was very powerful and helped me understand, even more, the importance of compassionate humans.

Video Credit: Jamie Springer