Photo: Courtesy Columbia

By Scott T. Sterling

The Chainsmokers might be a chart-topping EDM duo, but to the South Carolina National Guard they’re just a couple of grunts that need to be whipped into shape.

Related: The Chainsmokers Collaborate with K-Pop Group BTS for ‘Best of Me’



The moment was captured at the McCrady training center in Fort Jackson, where the Chainsmokers gave a special performance for the troops.

In the video, Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart are pulled out a group of troops in formation to be loudly berated by their superiors before being forced to drop and deliver 20 pushups.

“We thought we were in formation but I guess not,” the band joked on Instagram. “Thanks to the USO for bringing us to McCrady training center to surprise Fort Jackson soldiers for holiday holdover leave. It was a honor to perform for all of you, thank you for your service to our country.”

Watch the comedic clip, which features quite a bit of yelling, below.