Here are just a few very STRICT rules that England’s royal family must follow.

“It’s good to be the king.” But did you know that being a “Royal” requires rule following? Here are just a few…

– Prince Phillips can only walk BEHIND his wife Queen Elizabeth.

– When the Queen stands, so MUST you.

– The Queen can NEVER sit on a foreign throne.

– Once the Queen finishes eating, so must you.

– They have to follow a DRESS CODE.

– Two Heirs can NEVER fly together.

– Public Displays of Affection are a NO-NO.

– No autographs or selfies are allowed.

– They are “FORBIDDEN” to play Monopoly.

