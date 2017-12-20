(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)
Here are just a few very STRICT rules that England’s royal family must follow.
“It’s good to be the king.” But did you know that being a “Royal” requires rule following? Here are just a few…
– Prince Phillips can only walk BEHIND his wife Queen Elizabeth.
– When the Queen stands, so MUST you.
– The Queen can NEVER sit on a foreign throne.
– Once the Queen finishes eating, so must you.
– They have to follow a DRESS CODE.
– Two Heirs can NEVER fly together.
– Public Displays of Affection are a NO-NO.
– No autographs or selfies are allowed.
– They are “FORBIDDEN” to play Monopoly.
