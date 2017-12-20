Mindy Kaling has given birth to her first child, a daughter named Katherine.

E! reports that the 38-year-old actress welcomed the baby girl on Friday, December 15. While news of Kaling’s pregnancy broke back in July, she has not revealed the identity of her baby’s father. “I’d like to be the fun mom, I know I’m gonna be the dorky mom,” she told TODAY a month later.

“So if I can be kind of fun too, I think that would be nice.” Kaling also confirmed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October that she was expecting a girl. The actress is not currently publicly linked to anyone romantically.

