St. Louis Blues Ticket Giveaway

(1/2/18 – 1/5/18)

For the St. Louis Blues ticket giveaway contest, enter between 5:30a on January 2, 2018 and 10:00a on January 5, 2018 being the 18thcaller after you hear the on-air solicit for the contest. Up to five (5) winners will be randomly selected, and upon verification, receive two (2) tickets to the St. Louis Blues vs. Florida Panthers hockey game at the Scottrade Center located at 1401 Clark St, St. Louis, MO 63103 on January 9, 2018 at 7:00p valued at $200 courtesy of the St. Louis Blues. Otherwise, KYKY-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE .

Puck Stops Here

(1/3/18)

For the Puck Stops Here Contest, enter between 5:30a – 10:00a on January 3, 2018. The first two (2) callers through, upon verification, after the solicit will be the contest participants. The first caller through will get to pick what two members of the Morning Show will play for them. The second caller through will be represented by the remaining two members of the Morning Show. A time will be set with a non-disclosed, random amount of time. Each team will designate a clue giver and a clue guesser. The first teams clue giver will describe a specific item/category and the clue guesser will need to correctly guess that item/category. The clue giver will continue to give clues until the clue guesser correctly answers. After a correct answer, the other team will go through the same clue giver/clue guesser process. This will go back and forth until the timer runs out. The team that is in process of he clue giver/clue guesser when the timer goes off will lose that round and the other team will be awarded one (1) point. The team that has scored two (2) points out of the three (3) possible will win and the caller associated with that team will receive two (2) tickets to the St. Louis Blues vs. Vegas Golden Knights at the Scottrade Center located at 1401 Clark St, St. Louis, MO 63103 on January 4, 2018 at 7:00p valued at $200 courtesy of the St. Louis Blues. Otherwise, KYKY-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE .

Schmig Smackdown

(1/5/18)

For the Schmig Smackdown Contest, enter between 5:30a – 10:00a on January 5, 2018. The first caller through, upon verification, after the solicit will be the contest participant. The contest participant must then select what eligible member of the Morning Show they want to compete against. The contest participant will go first and be asked as many trivia questions as they can in :60 seconds. They may pass and move on to the next question as many times as they want. For each correct answer, they will be awarded one (1) point. After the :60 seconds is over, the points will be added up and then the selected eligible member of the Morning Show will be asked the same set of questions and have :60 seconds to answer as many correctly as they can. The person with the most correct answers, that equated to one (1) point for each correct answer, will be deemed the winner. Tie will go to contest participant and receive a two (2) tickets to U2 at the Scottrade Center located at 1401 Clark Ave, St. Louis, MO 63103 on May 4, 2018 at 8:00p valued at $200 courtesy of Live Nation. Otherwise, KYKY-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE .

Office Baby Shower

(1/1/18 – 1/28/18)