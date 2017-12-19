Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

John Legend will be playing the role of Jesus in NBC’s next live musical, Jesus Christ Superstar.

The singer has been cast in the lead role, which will air live on Easter Sunday, April 1, from the Marcy Armory in Brooklyn, NY.

“I’m thrilled to join the cast of this production of Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!” Legend says in a statement. “It’s such a powerful, meaningful musical and I’m humbled to be part of this performance. We’ve already formed an incredible team, and, as we finish casting, I’m certain we will put together some of the greatest talents around to do this work justice.”

It was previously revealed that shock rocker Alice Cooper had been cast in the production and will play King Herod. The musical will be directed by five-time Tony British theater director David Leveaux.