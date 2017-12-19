Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
NBC is reportedly in talks to revive The Office for the 2018-2019 season. According to TVLine.com, the reboot would once again be set at Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton, Pennsylvania, branch and would feature a mix of new and old cast members. Steve Carell, who starred as the branch’s regional manager Michael Scott for seven of the show’s nine seasons, would not be involved in the new series. Network President Bob Greenblatt first discussed bringing back the series in August. “I’ve talked to Greg [Daniels] four times over the past few years. It’s always, ‘Maybe someday, but not now,’” he told Deadline at the time. “There is certainly an open invitation, but we don’t have anything happening right now. If he wants to do it, I would do it.” The original U.S. version of The Office ended in 2013.

